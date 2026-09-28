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Voter Guide
2026 General Election Voter Guide
WGCU Elections Coverage:
The long and short of it: Florida Amendment 3 and its implications
Local groups to host candidate forum focused on environment
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1:26
Poll watchers needed for Nov. 3 General Election in Highlands County; training tonight
What to know about the Nov. 3 election for Florida House District 78
Lee League of Women Voters gathers candidates and community members for discussion ahead of election
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1:58
Nick Pachota, Ryan Neill face off for House District 74
While property insurance companies claimed losses, affiliated companies made gains: Report hidden from public eye
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3:05
Lee Commissioner-elect Amanda Cochran talks priorities and hopes for the future
Mail-in ballots being sent out to those with active requests
Voter registration deadline for 2026 General Election is October 5