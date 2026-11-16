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Travelers are expected to face continued disruptions at airports as airlines recover from Friday's nationwide ground stop. As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights have been canceled, and more than 8,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been delayed, according to FlightAware.com. Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta airports saw the most disruptions, with over 250 delayed flights each. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said L3Harris Technologies Inc., a federal contractor, was doing routine maintenance in at least one remote location, changing copper wire to fiber optics.

Tom Brenner / AP Aircraft are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide.

🎧 The U.S. air traffic system remains safe, and this recent incident is considered an unusual meltdown, NPR's Joel Rose tells Up First. The Federal Aviation Administration believes it has identified the issue, and airlines will be ready for the holiday travel rush. Rose says the nation's air traffic system has suffered from decades of underinvestment by Congress and administrations from both parties. Before the ground stop, Duffy had requested $30 billion to upgrade the air traffic control system. Now he seems to be asking for $50 billion by the end of the year, on top of the $12.5 billion for air traffic equipment that the Trump administration secured from Congress last year. Democrats, who will control Congress in January, are not responding positively to Duffy's latest request. Rose expects Democrats to seek more clarity on the administration's spending and the causes of the ground stop.

As Democrats gear up for substantial majorities in Congress, one question looms: who will take the helm? So far, no one has challenged Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for the House speaker role. Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is setting his sights on unseating longtime leader Chuck Schumer in the Senate.

🎧 A wave of incoming senators has spent months hearing voters demand change in Washington. NPR's Eric McDaniel says this presents a real opportunity for Van Hollen and a potential risk for Schumer, especially after the recent election results. Van Hollen needs 30 Democrats to secure a simple majority. He has support he needs from popular progressives like Bernie Sanders, and incoming members like Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan, McDaniel says. Since votes are cast by secret ballot, it's uncertain how many will back each leader when they convene in a few weeks, and McDaniel says anything could happen.

President Trump is traveling to the Philippines and China this morning for a high-profile trip, which includes a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This marks Trump's second visit to China this year. The trip to Asia comes as the administration faces scrutiny following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation. Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman linked to China's top spy agency, according to The New York Times. He traveled to China with Trump earlier this year; this time, tech billionaire Elon Musk is accompanying Trump to Shenzhen.

🎧 It's not unusual for presidents who face midterm election defeats to shift their focus to foreign policy, NPR's Mara Liasson says. But Trump's recent foreign policy efforts, including tariffs and the war in Iran, have been widely unpopular and seen as reasons why his party lost in the midterms, Liasson says. The White House said that Trump isn't expected to address pressing issues like the war in Ukraine or tensions with China during this trip. Instead, he plans to discuss the war in Iran and nuclear weapons. Trump will also skip mentioning Huang's affair. Bringing up the Nvidia situation could serve as a reminder that many in Congress believe the U.S. should restrict access to advanced chips in China. Trump disagrees with Congress on the matter, likely due to his ties with Huang, who committed millions of dollars for Trump's ballroom, Liasson says.

Living better

Mono / Getty Images Woman with insomnia

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Sleep plays a crucial role in weight management. Studies have found that poor sleep can increase appetite and lead to overeating, making it harder to shed pounds. On the flip side, quality sleep might actually enhance your weight-loss efforts. One study found that participants in a year-long weight-loss program who enjoyed better sleep lost more weight and fat. So, prioritizing sleep could be your secret weapon in the journey to a healthy weight. Here's what researchers say:

😴 While evidence linking more sleep to weight loss is limited, there is consistent science connecting insufficient sleep to weight gain.

😴 Lack of sleep increases activity in brain regions associated with pleasure and reward, making it harder to make good food choices.

😴 Not having enough sleep can disrupt circadian rhythms and reduce insulin sensitivity, encouraging fat storage and weight gain.

😴 The relationship between sleep and food goes both ways. Eating added sugars and saturated fats disrupts sleep and reduces deep sleep, while consuming fruits, vegetables and fiber improves sleep quality and decreases nighttime awakenings.

Picture show

Eric Baradat /

AFP via Getty Images



A "Route 66" sign is painted on the asphalt near Amboy in the Mojave Desert in California on Feb. 27, 2019.

Route 66 is celebrating an incredible century as America's most iconic highway. Stretching across eight states — from the vibrant streets of Chicago to the sun-soaked shores of Santa Monica, Calif. — this legendary route invites you to embrace the spirit of adventure on the open road. Imagine cruising through vast plains, rolling prairies, stunning canyons and shimmering deserts. Along the way, you'll discover a mix of big cities, charming cow towns and ghost towns. Over the decades, Route 66 has inspired countless songs, been captured in books, been seen in artwork and been celebrated in Pixar's 2006 animated movie Cars. So hop in, buckle up and experience the magic of Route 66 through these photos.

3 things to know before you go

AP / NASA This illustration provided by NASA depicts Voyager 1.

NASA's Voyager 1 has traveled farther than any human-launched object and is about to reach a new milestone: reaching a distance that's one light-day away from Earth. New Orleans port officials have filed a lawsuit against the owner and operator of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker that crashed into a docked cruise ship in the Mississippi River. They are seeking at least $1 million in damages. Mauricio Pochettino, who guided the U.S. men's national soccer team to a Round of 16 finish in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is leaving to become the head coach of Manchester United in the English Premier League.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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