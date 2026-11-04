Florida gives a resounding 'yes' to property tax amendment; Governments will loses billions

In what many consider to be the most consequential ballot decision in the state, Floridians gave a resounding yes to a measure that will strip billions of dollars in funding from local governments.

Amendment 3 passed with 62 percent of the vote. It needed at least 60 percent to be codified into law.

Starting next year, the homestead exemption will triple from $50,000 to $150,000. The following year it will mushroom to $250,000 for non-school local taxes.

And those with second homes or rental incomes will also get a break as the law says property values for non-homesteaded properties may not longer increase up to 10 percent a year. The new cap will be 5 percent starting in 2027.

How local governments will adjust to billions upon billions less to fuel services like parks,water management, libraries, roads and veterans services remains to be seen.

The law say that funds may not be shifted away from current funding of police and fire to pay for other services. This does not allow for growth.

The results of Tuesday’s midterm elections were clear, the public went to the polls clearly frustrated with rising costs in mind.

Seventy-six percent of the electorate in Walton and Holmes counties voted in favor the measure — besting all others in terms of a percentage of yes votes.

Twelve other counties including Charlotte --74% -- and Collier — 70% -- crossed into the 70% of higher threshold in the state.

The others are Dixie (74%); Levy (71%); Suwanee (72); Washington (72%); Union (70%); Gulf (71%); Columbia (70%); Citrus (70%) and Sumter (70 %).

The lowest percentage of yes voters came from Alachua and Leon counties. Only 45 % of voters in those counties said yes to Amendment 3.

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