Talks between Iran and Gulf states to discuss Strait of Hormuz postponed
Iranian officials say a meeting with Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed, dealing a blow to efforts to reopen the strait.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Iranian officials say a meeting with Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed, dealing a blow to efforts to reopen the strait.
Copyright 2026 NPR