Talks between Iran and Gulf states to discuss Strait of Hormuz postponed

Urbanite Theatre has a penchant for new work. Its Modern Works Festival focuses on plays being developed by female playwrights. “We're still not at a place in the theatrical landscape or on Broadway where women are being produced within the same percentage,” Artistic Director Summer Dawn Wallace explained. “The festival for us is just a way to try to uplift more women, to develop work by female playwrights in the hope of getting more women's work produced because we're just not quite there yet.”