Lawmakers home in on midterm messages as Congress returns to session
Congress returns for a short last session ahead of the midterm election with a full plate as lawmakers look for messaging bills they can take back to voters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Congress returns for a short last session ahead of the midterm election with a full plate as lawmakers look for messaging bills they can take back to voters.
Copyright 2026 NPR