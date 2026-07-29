Impact report proves Gulf Coast Symphony is an important local economic driver

Gulf Coast Symphony is the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee County. But there’s more to it than the classical, jazz and other concerts it produces each year.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website While it calls the Music & Arts Community Center home, Gulf Coast Symphony performs 15 concerts annually at the 1,850-seat Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Gulf Coast Symphony produces more than 186 performances each year. That’s not just significant culturally. It means big dollars for Lee County businesses.

According to its recently released community impact report, 77 cents of every dollar it spends goes directly to the musicians and other artists the symphony employs, the performances it conducts and the Music & Arts Community Center it calls home.

On top of the wages it pays, supplies it purchases and tax revenues it generates on both a state and local level, the 65,000 people who attend its performances annually spend an estimated $2.8 million dollars at area hotels, restaurants, shops and gas stations – making GCS an important local economic driver.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Gulf Coast Symphony has several divisions, including the symphony and the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective .

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According to the community impact report, Gulf Coast Symphony’s revenue for its 2025-26 fiscal year more than doubled to $3.75 million, the highest in the symphony's 31-year history.

Last year, the organization erased its 2024-25 operating deficit to post a surplus of more than $700,000.

GCS also invested $54,000 in next generation education, including nearly $20,000 in scholarships, year-round instruction and an immersive summer camp and youth programs that include the Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra and High School and Middle School Jazz Ensembles. It also held a symphony concert at Estero High for more than 1,000 students in grades 2-8.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website In fiscal 2025-26, Gulf Coast Symphony invested $54,000 in next generation education, which includes the Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra.

Estimated economic impact

The organization’s estimated economic impact to proximately located businesses was calculated using the results of a survey conducted in 2023-24 by the Americans for the Arts.

That survey determined that approximately 76.7 percent of the people attending events at a Lee County arts organization reside locally and spend an average of $34.86 over and above the price of their ticket and on-site concessions at nearby businesses such as restaurants and shops.

The remaining 23.3 percent of the people attending performances come from out of town. Ninety percent of out-of-towners spend an average of $57.68 in off-site spending. The other ten percent stay overnight, spending $197.70 including lodging and gas.

When you run the numbers, that amounts to $2,823,945 that local businesses gain as a direct and proximate result of the performances and educational events produced by Gulf Coast Symphony each year.

And that does not count the money Gulf Coast Symphony pays directly in wages, for local supplies and in tax revenues.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra

About Gulf Coast Symphony

Gulf Coast Symphony was founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz.

With its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and commitment to social change through arts education, Gulf Coast Symphony endeavors to challenge convention. Its goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community.

GCS has several components, including the symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective and Southwest Florida Theatre. While it performs 15 concerts annually at the 1,850-seat Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, it calls the 300-seat Music & Arts Community Center (which opened in January 2021) home. Additional outreach and concerts take place throughout Southwest Florida.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Gulf Coast Symphony collaborates with Gulfshore Ballet each Christmas season to produce 'The Nutcracker' ballet.

The MACC also serves as a creative hub for the community with classes in art and music for all ages; MusicWorks! – a daily after-school string program for grades 1-5; a youth orchestra program for grades 6-12; and a youth jazz program. A New Horizons band offers opportunities for adults with limited experience, but interest in participating in an ensemble.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.