Fort Myers man sentenced to prison in case involving severed cat heads, stalking activities

A Fort Myers man will serve four consecutive five-year prison sentences in a case involving severed cat heads and stalking activities.

Robert James Luther III, 38, of Hamilton Street was sentenced Monday by Lee County Circuit Judge Nicholas R. Thompson.

In late May, Luther was found guilty on two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of aggravated stalking, all third degree felonies. The charges stemmed from allegations he put two severed cat heads in a gasoline-soaked box on a Bonita Springs relative's mailbox March 13, 2025.

The relative told the Lee County Sheriff's Office that there had been ongoing problems with Luther including threats. The relative said that a cigarette butt found in his yard was the type Luther smokes and that it was common for Luther to leave cigarette butts or trash behind in the middle of the night when unexpectedly visiting.

The relative told investigators that discovery of the box of severed feline heads on their mailbox was taken as a credible threat along with getting a message referencing a killing, put them in fear for their life.

Luther's vehicle, a white Dodge van, was also viewed by LCSO investigators on multiple license plate readers within Lee County in the early morning hours of March 13, driving In the general direction of the scene of the crime, and then away from the general direction of the scene of the crime, within the reported time frame.

Luther was arrested March 15, 2025.

After the arrest, detectives found videos on Luther's phone with him holding a pistol and shooting at two motionless felines, and making graphic comments about the animals. The cats matched the appearance of the feline heads that were found on the mailbox.

Inside Luther's vehicle police found multiple firearms including two rifles, a shotgun, a safe containing two more firearms, a pellet gun, a machete, a saw blade, dark clothing and two rolls of duct tape.

As part of his sentence Luther was credited with 500 days time served, ordered no contact with animals, provide a DNA sample, and given a $5,000 fine, and/or five years of probation. Due to the animal charges Luther should also appear on Florida’s statewide animal cruelty registry.

Luther's previous criminal record dates to 2010 and includes multiple battery and burglary charges.

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