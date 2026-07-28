Multiple days with flash flood risk, strong to severe storms possible

While the highest risk for flash flooding will remain focused across the Northeast and the extreme heat will remain focused across the West, the Deep South will also experience another wave of extreme temperatures, including across the northern half of Florida. However, the weather pattern will be changing, especially across Florida, this week.

Radar through Thursday.

Some storms could turn severe on Wednesday across North Florida. The flash flood threat will stay across the Panhandle, North and Central Florida through the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/scwn6Jf52P — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) July 29, 2026

From Central Florida northward, temperatures have been dangerously hot. Heat alerts have been in place to start off the week as heat indices have been as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of North Florida. Hot temperatures will stay in place for Wednesday afternoon, especially between 11 AM and 8 PM, as temperatures could once again reach 100 ° across North Florida but feel as hot as 115° due to the humidity. This heat will make the atmosphere more unstable as the afternoon progresses. With a combination of a slow-moving front moving into the region, expect widespread thunderstorms to develop, especially across North Florida and parts of the central Panhandle.

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There is a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday throughout the afternoon and evening. The main concern will be wind gusts up to 60 mph that could cause damage. Another threat will be the chance for flash flooding. Storms could become severe and produce heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, causing water to rise quickly and leading to flooding, especially in areas that tend to flood often or in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Marginal risk of flash floods across the Panhandle and North Florida.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire Panhandle through North Florida under a Moderate Risk for flash flooding. This means there is at least a 5% chance that flash flooding could occur within 25 miles of any point in the highlighted area.

Marginal risk of flash floods expands to Central Florida on Thursday

The threat will continue on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across the Panhandle and North Florida, and it will expand a bit farther south into Central Florida later this week and through the weekend. For the rest of the week into the weekend, much of the area will remain under a Marginal Risk, or a Level 1 of 4. However, remember that as the days progress and repeated downpours saturate the ground, the flood threat could increase.

Rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday.

Make sure you avoid any flooded areas, even if you travel through them often. Water could be deeper than expected. River levels could also begin to rise, so stay aware of any showers that may linger over the same areas. If you have outdoor plans, keep in mind that thunderstorms could become severe on Wednesday, and there could still be some strong thunderstorms throughout the latter part of the week.

Higher seas across the Big Bend through the Tampa area on Thursday.

Beach Forecast

As we head into the last few weeks before school officially starts on August 10 for most public schools across Florida, many people may be planning a beach trip.

From Wednesday through Saturday, there will be a high risk of rip currents along a large portion of Florida's West Coast. Residents and visitors are strongly urged to stay out of the surf. Remember, rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmers away from shore and into deeper water.

Stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard.

Surf conditions will also begin to increase later in the week. Seas could build as high as 6 feet at times, and bays and inland waters will remain choppy. Make sure you are aware of any warnings that might be in effect for the coastal waters or offshore waters if you're planning on heading out by boat.

If you're visiting one of Florida's beaches, make sure you read the warning signs, which are usually posted at the beach entrance or near the lifeguard stations.

A peek into the future

South Florida will remain drier than usual due to Saharan dust that will limit shower and thunderstorm activity. Models show that the dust is likely to become denser across South Florida on Sunday and expand through Central Florida, which could also put a lid on thunderstorm production. We will continue to bring you updates.

