© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Higher-than-normal storm chances increase flood threat for parts of the Peninsula

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published July 26, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT
Forecast rainfall during the next 5 days across Florida. (Sunday through Thursday)

Rain chances ramp up across Florida as storms built earlier in the afternoon and even triggered flood advisories across South Florida and Central Florida. There’s plenty of moisture across much of the peninsula on Sunday. We have a surge of moisture coming in from the south and a weak frontal boundary that has pushed in from the north. This interaction will ignite more thunderstorm activity across the state.

Flash flood risk is possible along the I-95 corridor on Sunday.

The higher chance for flash flooding will remain focused along Florida's east coast, from Jacksonville south to Miami, mainly along the I-95 corridor. But there’s also a chance for some isolated severe thunderstorms to develop throughout the afternoon hours, especially across parts of Northeast Florida, extending toward the northern fringe of Central Florida and through the Space Coast. Some thunderstorms could turn severe, with the main threat being damaging winds of at least 58 mph. All of these threats will remain focused across the peninsula through Sunday and into the early evening hours.

Some of the showers will be moving slowly, mainly from west to east, especially across Central Florida. Therefore, high rainfall amounts could fall over the same areas repeatedly or within a short amount of time, which could trigger flash flooding. Make sure to avoid any flooded areas, especially those that tend to flood easily. As we move into the beginning of the week, rain chances will remain higher than normal, especially across the Tampa Bay area and South Florida.

There will still be plenty of moisture available at the surface and throughout the atmosphere, creating enough instability that, combined with the heat, will help develop afternoon thunderstorms. On Monday, there will once again be a chance for late morning and early afternoon storms developing across parts of the I-4 corridor between Tampa and Orlando, continuing through the afternoon hours. Across the Panhandle, a few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible Monday night.

1 of 4  — Snip20260726_2.png
2 of 4  — Snip20260726_5.png
3 of 4  — Snip20260726_6.png
4 of 4  — Snip20260726_7.png

Read more: Dangerous heat across the Panhandle to start the week

For South Florida, the chance for showers and thunderstorms continues on Tuesday, with higher rain chances this time impacting the metro areas of Southeast Florida. As the winds become mainly southwesterly, moisture and thunderstorms will likely be pushed from west to east. Therefore, expect higher rain chances and greater thunderstorm coverage, especially during the afternoon hours across the metropolitan areas from Palm Beach County south to Miami.

Dorughtmonitor US / NOAA
Drought report released on July 23.

These are beneficial rains to critically dry areas

This week's shower and thunderstorm activity is highly welcomed, especially because much of the rain is expected to fall over areas that need it the most. The Tampa Bay area, extending just north of Punta Gorda, continues to be under extreme drought, and parts of South Florida have also seen worsening drought conditions, especially across southeastern areas and the interior portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. So far, the forecast indicates that the heaviest showers and thunderstorms will be mainly focused across these areas during the beginning of the week.

Forecast rainfall totals between Sunday and Thursday.

For the next five days, rainfall totals indicate that some areas along the Gulf Coast could receive between 3 and 5 inches of rain from Sunday through Thursday. Similar rainfall amounts are also expected across parts of the Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County, and portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. We will continue to monitor the weather closely and bring you updates throughout the week.
Tags
FPREN
Irene Sans
Irene Sans is an Emmy-winning, AMS-certified meteorologist (CBM, CDM) with more than 15 years of experience covering severe weather and climate stories across the U.S. and Latin America. A bilingual communicator and digital leader, she has delivered forecasts and science content for TV, radio, social media, and top weather platforms including Weather & Radar, WFTV, Telemundo, and The Weather Company. She has also served as Deputy State Meteorologist for Florida and consulted internationally on tropical forecasting and climate communications.
See stories by Irene Sans
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU