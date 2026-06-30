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Unpacking Tuesday's SCOTUS decisions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT

The Supreme Court released opinions on President Trump’s effort to limit birthright citizenship and cases about transgender girls and women in girls and women’s sports.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Michele Goodwin, Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill professor of constitutional law and global health policy and faculty director of the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown University Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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