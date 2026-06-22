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Vance says Iran has agreed to allow inspectors back in

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance said the Iranians have agreed to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country. Such inspectors operated inside Iran as part of former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear agreement that President Trump pulled the U.S. out of during his first term.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Ellie Geranmayeh, deputy program director and senior policy fellow at the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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