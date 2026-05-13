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Are 'teen takeovers' a real threat?

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Destinee Adams
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT
Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police officers place signage on a light pole informing the public that the area near the Nationals Park is under designate targeted juvenile curfew zone for youth under the age of 18.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
/
AP
Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police officers place signage on a light pole informing the public that the area near the Nationals Park is under designate targeted juvenile curfew zone for youth under the age of 18.

As the school year ends and summer break begins, police and city officials across the country are bracing for large gatherings called "teen takeovers."

Kristin Henning, a professor and director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative at Georgetown Law, defines "teen takeovers" as a group of teenagers who get together at a designated time and location to do what teenagers do — socialize, hang out with friends and spend time outdoors.

These gatherings have been covered by the media in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C. Critics complain these gatherings or flashmobs are too large, disruptive and dangerous, as some meetups have turned violent. Henning says her clinic hasn't seen many arrests connected to these gatherings in the D.C. area. She told NPR's Morning Edition that the large hangouts aren't unusual but they are "getting a bad rap" because of viral video and negative media coverage.

"The reality is, in so many of these instances, we are sensationalizing teenagers, often lower income children of color, who are taking over, if you will, or visiting gentrified neighborhoods," Henning said. "The focus becomes on the delinquent or criminal activity that takes place."

NPR's Michel Martin and Henning discussed whether "teen takeovers" pose a real threat and what could effectively replace them.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the play button above.

Destinee Adams wrote the copy for this piece.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Destinee Adams
Destinee Adams (she/her) is a temporary news assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. In May 2022, a month before joining Morning Edition, she earned a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism at Oklahoma State University. During her undergraduate career, she interned at the Stillwater News Press (Okla.) and participated in NPR's Next Generation Radio. In 2020, she wrote about George Floyd's impact on Black Americans, and in the following years she covered transgender identity and unpopular Black history in the South. Adams was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
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