Why there won't be temporary tax-free days for disaster supplies in 2026

With less than a month before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Florida residents might be wondering when the annual tax-free preparation holiday will get underway, but the approach to storm readiness has changed over the past year.

During previous seasons, the State of Florida offered a limited-time sales tax holiday that typically lasted around two weeks, but legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2025 made many sales tax exemptions permanent, meaning shoppers can take advantage of savings year-round.

Florida’s first sales tax holiday for storm supplies was signed into law in 2005 by then-Gov. Jeb Bush following the devastating 2004 hurricane season, and it had been a practice ever since for the legislature to reup the holiday.

Under the now-permanent exemptions, commonly used emergency supplies - such as batteries, certain generators, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide alarms and other essential items - are eligible for tax-free purchase year-round.

The change is designed to give residents more flexibility and remove the pressure of preparing for a hurricane within a narrow timeframe, especially when there is little activity in the tropics during the early weeks of the season.

Other tax-free items include helmets, life jackets, insect repellent and sunscreen, all of which can be critical, especially in the aftermath of a storm.

Some items that were included in previous years are no longer on the exemption list, including flashlights, candles, food coolers and some pet supplies.

There is no limit to how much people can save, and the exemptions are automatically applied at the point of purchase without the need for additional steps.

By removing the time constraints associated with previous tax holidays, the permanent exemptions allow residents to restock and maintain their emergency supply kits throughout the year instead of waiting until the start of hurricane season.

2026 hurricane season outlook.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, with the most activity typically occurring in August, September and October.

In 2026, forecasters from Colorado State University expect 13 named storms to form, with six becoming hurricanes and a few reaching major hurricane status, defined as winds of at least 115 mph.

If the outlook verifies, the season would be slightly quieter than an average year, which typically produces 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

Forecasters attribute the expected quieter conditions across the Atlantic basin to a strengthening El Niño pattern, which tends to create less favorable conditions for tropical development and can limit storms from becoming more organized.

The first named storm of the season typically forms around June 20, and it will receive the name "Arthur."

Other names on the 2026 list include Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard and Fay.