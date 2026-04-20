Dry & gusty: Fire danger expands across much of the Florida Peninsula

The cold front has pushed across the peninsula, and winds have picked up across North and Central Florida on Monday evening. Winds will remain strong on Tuesday, coming mainly from the north-northeast, and will also increase across South Florida. Local National Weather Service offices across the state have issued Red Flag Warnings, which, as of Monday evening, have expanded across much of the peninsula—from North Florida through Central Florida and into Southwest Florida.

Fire alerts in effect.

Collier and Hendry counties are not under a Red Flag Warning as of Monday evening, but the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch, stating there is a risk of erratic fire behavior through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect across the Tampa Bay area and surrounding regions, through the I-95 corridor and North Florida, at least until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Dry air in place lowers humidity even at the surface levels.

Winds will be strong across Florida, with gusts exceeding 20 mph. Vegetation is extremely dry, with much of the state experiencing severe drought conditions. Adding to this dangerous setup, the cold front has brought very dry air into the region, resulting in low humidity levels that have triggered the Red Flag Warnings. Humidity levels are below 35 percent for much of the afternoon.

Any fires that start have a high potential to become erratic and spread quickly. Avoid outdoor burning at all costs, make sure cigarettes are fully extinguished, and avoid parking over dry vegetation, as hot tailpipes can easily ignite fires.

Strong gusty wind inland, up to 25 mph at times, and over 30 mph along Florida's East Coast.

The following weather conditions will prompt the issuance of a Red Flag Warning:



In North Florida (National Weather Service offices in Mobile, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville): relative humidity below 28 percent and wind speeds greater than 15 mph, and an Energy Release Component (Fuel Model G) of 26 or higher.

In Peninsular Florida (National Weather Service offices in the Tampa Bay Area, Melbourne, Miami, and Key West): relative humidity below 35 percent, wind speeds greater than 15 mph, and an Energy Release Component (Fuel Model G) of 27 or higher.

Red flag warnings are in effect across North and Central Florida, as well as the Southwest Coast.

Residents must do their part to prevent wildfires. Many areas in Florida remain under burn bans, especially in Central and North Florida, where some residents still practice burning trash and other materials, such as old documents.

Please be aware of any burn bans in your area and local weather conditions that could aid the spread of fires.

