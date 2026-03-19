Morning news brief

ttorney General James Uthmeier said Wednesday his office will investigate Discord, a messaging platform, for allegedly putting children at risk of being groomed by predators online. The office issued a subpoena for information relating to the marketing of children, enforcing age-verification requirements, content moderation, parental control features and reporting of exploitative activity, according to the press release.
This week, eight shows open, two close, 12 continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity, community and high school theaters, including 'The Apiary' at Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota.