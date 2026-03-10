Disaster relief for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits affected by frost, freeze

Low interest federal disaster loans are available for small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Florida who sustained economic losses caused by frost and freeze occurring Jan. 23 - Feb. 5.

The loans, via the U.S. Small Business Administration, may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

“Through a declaration by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, SBA provides critical financial assistance to help communities recover,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “We’re pleased to offer loans to small businesses and private nonprofits impacted by these disasters.”

The disaster declaration covers the Florida counties of Alachua, Bradford, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Flagler, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Suwannee, Taylor, Volusia and Wakulla as well as the Georgia counties of Brooks, Grady, Lowndes and Thomas.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and PNPs with financial losses directly related to this disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the small business or PNP did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

