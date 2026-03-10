911 calls reveal overcrowding, medical neglect and death at ICE's largest detention center

Camp East Montana sits at the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert outside El Paso, Texas, on the Fort Bliss U.S. Army base. Once the site of an internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II, the facility is under scrutiny after an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered a series of deaths there.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with AP global investigative reporter Michael Biesecker.

