Israel needs weeks to destroy Iran's military, defense official says

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:30 AM EDT

A senior Israeli defense official tells NPR that Israel needs three more weeks to accomplish its goal of decimating Iran's military forces.

Copyright 2026 NPR
National News
