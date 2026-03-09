Israel needs weeks to destroy Iran's military, defense official says

NOAA, the USDA, and the National Drought Mitigation Center mentioned the Fort Myers region twice. Once to extend the current year-long drought in greater Lee County and to increase from severe to extreme.
A South Florida university has launched an investigation into a group chat started by an official with the Miami-Dade chapter of the Republican Party that included violently racist slurs, antisemitic comments and misogynistic language. The chat, which was denounced by the state GOP, involved students and several top conservative leaders at Florida International University, according to the Miami Herald, which viewed and independently verified the conversations.