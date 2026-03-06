Florida’s February Freeze: The $3 Billion Cold Shock to the State’s Crops

Florida is famous for mild winters that help feed much of the country during the colder months. But this winter, the weather turned against the state’s farms.

USDA issues disaster declaration for Florida in wake of crop damage by 2026 freeze

WGCU | By WGCU Staff

Published March 4, 2026 at 7:29 PM ESThttps://t.co/a7U4uVNi9c — Verdegreen (@Verdentine) March 5, 2026

A pair of powerful freezes has now left billions of dollars in agricultural losses across Florida — and the damage may still be unfolding. Florida Storms digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains.

State officials say federal disaster funding may help farmers recover from the freeze damage in the months ahead.

Florida’s agriculture faces an enormous hit! The latest estimates show more than $3 billion in damage from recent freeze events, impacting crops from sugarcane to citrus. Read more:🌾❄️ https://t.co/3mssHGSHjw — Southeast AgNet (@SoutheastAgNet) February 24, 2026

But like many things in agriculture, the road back depends on time — and on what the next season allows to grow again.