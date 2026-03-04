© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Americans urged to leave the Middle East, but many still don’t have a way out

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

The war between the U.S., Israel and Iran is now in its fifth day. As strikes continue and embassies come under attack, thousands of Americans across the Middle East have been told to leave, but they’re faced with canceled flights, airspace closures and unclear evacuation plans.

NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the scramble to evacuate Americans and the challenges of moving civilians out of an expanding war zone.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

