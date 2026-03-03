Here are Arkansas' 2026 primary election results

An update of the wildfire that has burned in the Big Cypress National preserve for over a week shows that firefighting efforts have now contained the fire to 53 percent. Information provided on what is being called the National Fire by the public information office of the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team said firefighters on Saturday took advantage of favorable weather and burning conditions to complete what had been planned as a three-day firing operation. The cost of fighting the fire is more than $2.7 million.