Hegseth: 'We didn't start this war but under President Trump we're finishing it'

NPR | By NPR Washington Desk
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:15 AM EST
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, seen here in January, detailed the U.S. operation against Iran.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, seen here in January, detailed the U.S. operation against Iran.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said Monday the U.S.-Israeli action against Iran was in response to the Islamic republic's years-long targeting of the U.S. military and interests around the world.

"We didn't start this war but under President Trump we're finishing it," he said.

The remarks are the first to reporters since the U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran began Saturday despite weeks of talks designed to stave off a conflict. That operation – and Iran's retaliation – has resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader and some of its senior leadership, embroiled other Middle Eastern nations in the conflict, and led to the deaths of four American service members in Kuwait.

"This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change," Hegseth said. "And the world is better off for it."

He said the U.S. goal in Iran was to "destroy the missile threats, destroy the navy, no nukes." He rejected the notion that the conflict would be prolonged or would engage in nation-building.

Trump told The New York Times on Sunday that combat operations will continue for "four to five weeks" if necessary – until all U.S. objectives are achieved. He did not elaborate on what those objectives were.

The president has released two prerecorded video messages since the conflict began.

Copyright 2026 NPR
  • Environment
    Introduction to Pigeons and Doves
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Pigeons and doves include over 350 species. Some are found on every continent except Antarctica. Pigeons (also known as Rock Doves) have been domesticated for food for centuries and were introduced to North America in the early 1600s. At least 15 species of pigeons and doves breed in the wild in North America and at least 6 species breed in the wild in Florida. Eurasian Collared Doves escaped from a breeder in the Bahamas, quickly became established in Florida in the 1980s, and now is found through much of North America. By far, the most common breeding dove in Florida is the Mourning Dove – so named for its mournful call.
  • Three Oaks Middle School of Lee County School District
    Education
    Undivided attention: ‘Unplugged’ initiative reshapes Lee County’s classroom culture
    Keziah Brantley
    Lee County School District implemented a new initiative to learning for all K-12 schools in the district when launching their ‘Unplugged’ campaign in December of 2025. Three Oaks Middle School has put this new initiative into practice– no phones in the classroom and tech-free days of traditional learning.
  • New E-Gym equipment at the Florid Gulf Coast University Recreation & Wellness Center connects with users via a RFID reader they wear.
    Health
    New E-Gym at FGCU Recreation & Wellness connects exercise with wearable technology
    Skylar Small
    Florida Gulf Coast University has launched a new E-Gym feature that uses wearable bracelets to track users’ fitness and connect to machines for personalized workouts.