Morning news brief

A proposal to tighten voter eligibility rules was approved by the Republican-controlled House on Wednesday over the objections of Democrats who contend seniors and students will be among those blocked from casting a ballot. The House voted 83-31 on the bill (HB 991), which contains wide-ranging changes to the state election code, including new proof-of-citizenship requirements when registering to vote, reductions to the kind of photo identification cards that can be used at polling locations, and requiring an individual’s legal citizenship status to be posted on drivers’ licenses and ID cards issued by the state.