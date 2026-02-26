Florida's drought update: good news! (sort of)

The good news is that the most severe categories, which are severe and extreme, did not increase in coverage across Florida over the last week.

The not-so-good news is that the drought continues to worsen, as 100% of the state is now under a drought. A small portion of the Space Coast was abnormally dry last week, but this week it has been upgraded to a moderate drought, as shown by the tan colors just north of Brevard County. This is the first time in history, with records dating back to 2000, that Florida has been completely under a drought.

The showers that we had over the weekend, although not significant, at least held the drought steady across the Panhandle in North Florida. The cooler temperatures also could have helped with evaporation rates.

The entire Sunshine State continues to experience rainfall deficits. Across Central Florida, some areas have received half of their normal rainfall over the past 30 days; similar stories are unfolding across South Florida.

Drought report released on Feb 19, 2026. A small portion of northern Brevard County is abnormally dry; the rest of Florida is under a drought.

Taking a quick look at the forecast over the weekend, we will have more details about the next cold front in a separate article on Friday. It looks like Florida will have slightly higher humidity levels throughout the weekend. A cold front will enter the state late Friday night, enhancing shower activity from north to south. Central and South Florida will be under the influence of mainly south-southwest winds, which will bring moisture from the Gulf and could spark a few downpours. Overall, most of the activity will likely impact North and Central Florida, at least in terms of the more persistent showers.

This will not be enough to make a significant dent in the drought, but at least it is beneficial rain. The winds are likely to remain mainly out of the east throughout much of next week, providing a steady influx of moisture from the Atlantic, which could lead to a few isolated showers pushing through parts of the state.

3:45AM: Smoke from the National Fire in Big Cypress National Preserve is gradually drifting west/southwest across Collier County early this morning. Continued low visibilities across inland areas & deteriorating Air Quality is possible through daybreak at coastal/metro locations. pic.twitter.com/QLTDRfwt6O — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 26, 2026

Even with moisture increasing across the state due to the winds, there will still be a risk of wildfires. There is plenty of dry vegetation in place, which would serve as ample fuel for fires to become erratic. Please adhere to any burn bans and avoid activities that involve fires or sparks.

