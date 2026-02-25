Florida unveils emergency operations center built to withstand 200 mph winds

Florida officials unveiled the state’s new emergency operations center in Tallahassee on Tuesday, a facility designed to strengthen disaster coordination and modernize the state’s response capabilities to major events.

The 208,400-square-foot facility in Tallahassee replaces a headquarters that was constructed following Hurricane Andrew, which struck the state in 1992.

Emergency management leaders have said the longtime headquarters no longer met the operational demands of a growing state that faces threats ranging from powerful hurricanes to public health emergencies.

The former operations area could accommodate roughly 80 personnel at a time, limiting the ability to bring together agencies and partners during significant events.

The new center, which was estimated to have cost around $200 million, was built with both capacity and resilience in mind.

In addition to expanded workspace, the facility features a 95-by-13-foot video wall that can display real-time weather data and at least three large generators, which provide backup power.

1 of 2 — contrustion.jpg Construction of new Florida EOC Florida Division of Emergency Management 2 of 2 — contruction1.jpg Construction of new Florida EOC Florida Division of Emergency Management

Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, described the new center as a significant investment in disaster preparedness.

“The new State Emergency Operations Center is a bold investment in Florida’s future,” Guthrie said in a statement.

“This facility was designed not just for today’s challenges, but for the evolving threats of tomorrow. It strengthens our ability to unify partners at every level, harness innovation, and lead with speed and precision when disasters strike. More than a building, it is a symbol of Florida’s proactive approach to preparedness and our continued commitment to setting the benchmark for emergency management nationwide.”

The State Emergency Operations Center, commonly referred to as the SEOC, was built to withstand wind speeds of up to 200 mph, which is stronger than nearly all hurricanes that have made landfall in the United States.

The hardened design is intended to allow officials to maintain operations even when a major storm directly impacts the Tallahassee area.

The previous headquarters avoided a direct strike from a major hurricane but experienced brushes from storms in recent years.

During past weather events when Tallahassee was in the forecast cone, contingency plans included staging personnel in other parts of the state in case operations at the headquarters were disrupted.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach as a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of around 160 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Although Tallahassee avoided the storm’s core due to its relatively compact size, emergency planners previously acknowledged that a direct strike from a system of similar intensity could affect operations in the capitol city.

Beyond hurricanes, the SEOC prepares for and activates during a range of emergencies, including public health crises and major security events.

The activation status ranges from a Level 3, which is a monitoring stage, to a Level 1, which signifies a full-scale emergency response with representatives from numerous agencies and organizations working side by side.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson noted that legislative funding helped replace and upgrade the state’s emergency management hub, providing responders with modern tools and expanded space to collaborate during disaster situations.

While disasters can occur year-round, public messaging about hurricane preparedness typically ramps up in May ahead of the official start of the season on June 1.