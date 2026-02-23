The Daylight Turnaround in Florida

Cold fronts may still sweep across Florida in February, but something else is shifting in the background. The days are getting longer — and the pace of that change is accelerating.

More sunshine ahead ☀️☀️ Daylight increases throughout February across America, with places such as New York City, Minneapolis, Denver, and Seattle gaining more than 60 minutes of daylight throughout the month. https://t.co/5WKNsEdHDI pic.twitter.com/Ei16aTCztm — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 2, 2026

Florida Storms Digital Meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why the seasonal turnaround is already underway — and why the biggest daylight jump is still ahead.

The spring equinox arrives March 20 at 10:46 a.m., marking one of the fastest daylight growth periods of the year.

Daylight continues to lengthen. We are gaining over 3 mins/day & accelerating. In 2 weeks sunset is at 7pm! Spring arrives in less than a month🌷. A mix of sun & cloud to mostly cloudy skies today. High 0°. Wind N ⬆️ 20-40. Low -16°. ⛅️ & cold Tues. high -13° (norm =-2°).❄️ Wed. pic.twitter.com/PajuWVPsPG — Ian Black (@BlacksWeather) February 23, 2026

From there, the climb continues until the summer solstice on June 21 — a steady progression toward longer, brighter days across the Sunshine State.

