Freeze Fallout: Did Your Plants Survive Florida’s Freeze?

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published February 16, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
via E.P. Richardson Ferneries

After one of the coldest stretches Florida has seen in years, many homeowners are still wondering and waiting to see if the brown leaves, drooping palms, and damaged plants will make a comeback.
But experts say what looks dead today may still recover — if you take the right steps now.
Florida Storms’ digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains how to tell what survived — and how to give your landscape the best chance to come back.

Homeowners should wait at least 6 to 8 weeks (or mid March) to see if plants recover from a Florida freeze. While plants may appear dead, browned, and crispy, the roots are often alive, and premature pruning can cause further stress or damage new growth if another freeze hits.
FPREN
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson
