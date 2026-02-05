Homan to draw down agents in Minnesota. And, U.S.-Russia nuclear arms deal expires

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

U.S. border czar Tom Homan announced yesterday that 700 federal agents are leaving Minnesota. The move comes after federal agents fatally shot two Americans during the massive immigration operation in the state. Homan did not provide a timeline for when the operation in Minnesota would fully end. He said a further drawdown of federal agents would depend on state and local cooperation.

🎧 The drawdown will leave around 2,300 federal agents in the state, which doesn't really equate to a significant change, NPR's Meg Anderson tells Up First . Homan says he wants to restore ICE presence in the state to pre-operation levels. He partly wants this change due to other planned ICE operations in the country. Anderson says the local leaders and the community in Minnesota believe the drawdown is progress, but it isn't enough.

which doesn't really equate to a significant change, NPR's Meg Anderson tells . Homan says he wants to restore ICE presence in the state to pre-operation levels. He partly wants this change due to other planned ICE operations in the country. Anderson says the local leaders and the community in Minnesota believe the drawdown is progress, but it isn't enough. 🎧 A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll reveals that 65% of Americans believe Immigration and Customs Enforcement has gone too far. NPR's Domenico Montanaro says the percentage jumped double digits from last summer on what used to be President Trump's strongest issue: immigration. Overall, the poll shows that Trump's approval ratings are low across the board. Montanaro says people don't have to believe the polls; instead, they should watch what politicians do. In an NBC interview yesterday, Trump said he learned he could have used a "little bit of a softer touch" in regards to Minneapolis. Though he didn't completely back down from his tough rhetoric, Montanaro says it's rare to hear the president reflect.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired today. It's the last nuclear arms control agreement between the U.S. and Russia. New START put limits on the world's two largest nuclear arsenals. Without the treaty in place, fears of a new global arms race have heightened among world leaders and arms control experts.

🎧 The Kremlin warns that we are plunging into a more dangerous world without New START. For years, both sides have accused the other of failing to live up to the agreement, NPR's Charles Maynes says. Both countries developed conventional weapons that could be retrofitted as nuclear-capable. Inspections were suspended during the pandemic, further weakening the deal. The final blow to the deal was Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia refused to negotiate with the Biden administration because the U.S. supported Ukraine militarily. Trump argues that New START is outdated because new nuclear powers like China have emerged since the treaty was first initiated.

In an emotional video, Today show host Savannah Guthrie pleaded for the safe return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home Saturday. Savannah, alongside her siblings Annie and Cameron, addressed reports of a ransom letter from alleged kidnappers. She said because it's easy for people to manipulate images and videos these days, they need concrete proof of life.

Traveling alone can be scary, but it can simultaneously be one of the most rewarding things you can do for yourself. The experience can also empower you to learn that you are capable and resilient. Curious about traveling solo? Check out this guidance to help you plan your solo trip:

🛫 Test the waters by going on a smaller trip close to home and then work your way up to something bigger.

🛫 Choose a destination that aligns with your unique trip goals. For example, if you are coping with burnout, you may want to stay at a place with a spa.

🛫 If loneliness becomes a problem while traveling, try finding small ways to connect with others. Give someone a compliment, for example.

For more guidance on how to make your solo trip a success, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more

Hundreds of dogs competed for the top prize at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this week. Penny the Doberman pinscher fetched the title by proving to be paws-itively elite. Cota, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, was runner-up. While their fur-unate wins made them the leaders of the pack, many other pooches made memorable appearances. Take a look at these bone-afide photos of the dogs donning their looks and talents.

This Sunday, photographer John Biever will achieve a milestone record: He will have shot photos at all 60 Super Bowls. Last month, a long power outage in Kyiv left many people, including NPR's Joanna Kakissis, in frigid darkness for hours. This week's Far-Flung Postcard series is an intimate look at how she used candles for light when emergency power sources failed. The term "kid" entered the English language centuries ago, meaning a young goat. For NPR's Word of the Week, we discover how the term evolved to commonly refer to a human child.

