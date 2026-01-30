Photos: Thousands once again protest ICE in Minneapolis and across the U.S.

For the second week in a row, thousands of people in downtown Minneapolis marched to protest the presence of immigration enforcement agents in their city. Demonstrations were also organized in other U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and Portland, Maine.
These protests came after the Department of Justice announced a civil rights probe into the shooting death of Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse Alex Pretti but not of Renee Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7.
New alerts are in effect for Florida, and watches will likely turn into warnings as soon as Friday, as the extremely cold temperatures will start to take over the state on Saturday and on Sunday for all.
We Floridians aren't used to chilly weather, which makes cold snaps like this week's challenging for our bodies and minds to adjust to. Florida Gulf Coast University Social Work Professor Ariella VanHara says this can bring unexpected mental health impacts.
- A push by Gov. Ron DeSantis for Florida universities to pause hiring international faculty and staff members through what are known as H-1B visas moved forward Thursday.The state university system’s Board of Governors set up for final approval a proposed moratorium as part of rule changes involving powers and duties of university boards of trustees.
A Senate committee on 5-3 party-line vote approved a Republican measure Tuesday that would severely restrict cities and other local governments from adopting policies to fight climate change, over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists.
The Picayune Strand Restoration Project repaired 85-square-miles of distorted and drained wetlands in western Collier County as 260 miles of crumbling roads were removed and 48 miles of canals were filled