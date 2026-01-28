© 2026 WGCU News
Michael Mayo's 'Fly' is a soaring testament to his artistry and creative vision

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Ailsa ChangChristopher IntagliataJonaki Mehta
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
Michael Mayo's latest album, Fly, earned the singer-songwriter and composer his first Grammy nominations of his career.
Lauren Desberg
With the release of his sophomore album, Fly, in October 2024, singer-songwriter and composer Michael Mayo ascended to new artistic heights.

Much like his lauded 2021 debut album, Bones, the Los Angeles-born singer flexed his jazz-influenced musical prowess on Fly, enthusing critics with the album's floating production, expressive songwriting and its highlighting of his expansive vocal range. The album ultimately landed Mayo his first Grammy nominations of his career, with Fly being nominated for best jazz vocal album and best jazz performance for the album's track "Four."

Micheal Mayo's sophmore studio album, Fly, was the follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut album, Bones.
Lauren Desberg /
In an interview with All Things Considered, Mayo said that his artistry is driven by his focus on remaining true to himself and what he wants to express as a singer.

"I'm going to make the musical statements that feel the most natural," Mayo said about his stylistic choices on Fly.

While speaking to NPR's Ailsa Chang, Mayo discussed the people who helped make Fly take flight, how he approaches taking artistic risks and the importance of realizing his dreams.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

This interview is part of an All Things Considered series featuring first-time Grammy nominees, ahead of the Grammy Awards on February 1.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Corrected: January 28, 2026 at 4:38 PM EST
A previous version of this story incorrectly said that Michael Mayo was nominated for best jazz album. He was nominated for best jazz vocal album.
National News
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
