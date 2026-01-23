© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'A symbol of safeness': How the West Hollywood sign showed a man where he belonged

By Jey Born
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:47 AM EST

A man remembers how the West Hollywood sign showed him the way to where he belonged.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Jey Born
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Protesters line the I-75 Estero Overpass Bridge to take part in the "Free America Walkout" protest orchestrated by WomensMarch.com on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
    Government & Politics
    National protest to current political, ICE activities draws a companion event in Estero
    Samuel Brucker
    Nearly 49,000 people took to the streets Tuesday afternoon to take part in more than 1,200 events across the U.S. Locally, the Free America Walkout, orchestrated by WomensMarch.com, brought nearly 40 people, waving signs, flags, and banners, to the I-75 Estero Overpass Bridge. Countless drivers in a variety of vehicles passed under on I-75, many honking horns as the demonstrators protested the Trump Administration's immigration policies, the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and what the organizer contended is a slippery slope toward fascism.
  • Federal immigration officers stand outside of a home Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Maplewood, Minn. Immigration officers are asserting sweeping power to enter homes without a judge's warrant, says memo obtained by AP.
    Government & Politics
    Memo: Immigration officers assert sweeping power to enter homes without a judge's warrant
    The Associated Press
    An Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo obtained by The Associated Press reveals that the agency allows immigration officers to forcibly enter homes to make arrests without a judicial warrant. This change reverses previous guidance and raises concerns about constitutional protections against illegal searches. The memo, signed by ICE's acting director, states that administrative warrants are sufficient for forced entry if there's a final order of removal. This policy could face legal challenges and criticism from advocacy groups. Whistleblower Aid, representing two government officials, describes the directive as seemingly unconstitutional and a significant shift in arrest powers. The Associated Press obtained the memo and whistleblower complaint from an official in Congress.
  • Science/Tech
    How AI can help raise student reading scores
    WGCU News
    Students in Florida are falling behind the rest of the nation when it comes to reading. The most recent Report Card from The NAEP says this.