Free concerts mark World Ukulele Day in Bonita Springs Feb. 1

Get ready to hear some outstanding string tunes – for free.

Six Bonita Springs venues will host free ukulele performances on Feb. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. in celebration of World Ukulele Day.

Everyone is invited to these live, high-energy performances, community jam, a brunch and a headlining concert.

It’s all presented by Achieva Credit Union, Kala Ukuleles and downtown Bonita Springs merchants.

Event highlights include live music from noon to 3 p.m. at these locations:

· Shangri-La Springs Spa

· Rooftop at Riverside Restaurant

· Chartreuse Cocktail Bar

· Sugarshack Downtown

· Heavenly Scents and Shakes

· Riverside Park outer walkway

Early birds can start the day with a brunch at Shangri-La Springs Spa from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music can be heard all day – from noon to 10 p.m. – at Sugarshack Downtown.

A group jam at Riverside Park from 3 to 3:45 p.m. features Kirk Jones. There, local ukulele clubs and leaders will guide a spirited group jam for musicians of all levels. Reserved seats are exclusively for jam participants with ukuleles. Go to eventbrite.com/e/world-ukulele-day-jam-tickets-1392707077359 for tickets.

Then stick around for a free headliner concert featuring Lil Rev with Ray Cyrgrymus, the duo Devin Scott and Ally plus Tom Hood, Dave Helm, Jay Nunes, Bobby Schuster and Kirk Jones from 4 to 6 p.m., also at Riverside Park. Bring lawn chairs and coolers.

The Ukulele Fest continues in March with the third annual HUGS Ukulele Festival and Concert in Naples on Saturday, March 14. The event will be held for the first time at the Baker Senior Center in Naples.

