Trump leaks world leaders' messages. And, Indiana wins its first national title

President Trump has been texting world leaders, and in one message, he told Norway's prime minister that he is trying to seize Greenland partly because he didn't receive a Nobel Peace Prize. Overnight, Trump shared messages he received from world leaders, including one from France's President Emmanuel Macron, who tried flattery and then proposed discussing Greenland over dinner. Now, world leaders are meeting face-to-face at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump is scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida on Jan. 19, 2026.

🎧 White House spokesperson Anna Kelly informed NPR that Greenland is important to national security and the people of that nation would be better served if the U.S. protected it. However, some world leaders do not see it the same way the Trump administration does, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells Up First. Among those leaders is Macron, who said at one point that he doesn't understand what Trump is doing in regards to Greenland.

Immigrant advocates and lawyers have expressed growing concerns surrounding the conditions at the U.S.'s largest immigration detention center. In the last six weeks, three people have died while in custody in the tent camp located in Fort Bliss in El Paso. The most recent death happened this past week.

🎧 The facility is run by a private contractor and has a capacity of 5,000 people, with the ability to expand, according to Angela Kocherga with NPR network station KTEP. At the end of 2025, the center had an average daily population of 2,800. The location is considered a hub for ICE because it's so large and it's near an airport, making it convenient for deportation flights. The Department of Homeland Security says it is a longstanding practice to provide medical care to people in custody. However, human rights advocates and lawyers have documented cases of medical neglect, physical abuse and unsanitary conditions at the camp.

For over a century, big-time college football treated the Indiana Hoosiers as a punching bag. Now, those days are over after the team completed a historic undefeated season to win their first national championship. The team defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 last night.

🎧 The state of college football has transformed over the last few years, paving the way for the Hoosiers' win, says NPR's Becky Sullivan. There are no longer restrictions on players transferring to a different school or earning money. Indiana has also invested tens of millions more dollars into their football program than it used to. These adjustments are why some schools that aren't your traditional powerhouses can seemingly become contenders much more easily than before, Sullivan says.

NPR / Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during an interview with NPR's Morning Edition.

From the biggest names in their fields to experts on the most pressing topics of our time, NPR is breaking down the stories that matter through our in-depth interviews. Immerse yourself in these conversations on your favorite NPR platforms. These interviews are featured on Morning Edition, a special Up First podcast episode, the NPR App and NPR.org.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her swing state is preparing for the Trump administration's efforts to disrupt voting this year and in 2028. She did not accuse the administration of specific plans to interfere, but said, "It would be a mistake to assume that they're not going to." Whitmer sat down with NPR as she began her eighth and final year as governor. She is term-limited and not currently a candidate for anything, though people often mention her as a presidential or vice-presidential contender. In conversation with Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep, Whitmer discusses tariffs, the security of upcoming elections and the prospects of a female president.

Listen to the interview or read and watch a video of the discussion. You can also check out the conversation on NPR's YouTube page.

John Locher / AP / AP Federal immigration officers outside Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Thursday in Minneapolis.

The White House is threatening to cut federal money for sanctuary cities. The president hasn't specified exactly which funds he wants to cut, though he set a deadline of Feb. 1. Trump has also not stated which states or cities will be targeted. Check out this explanation of how local governments interact with federal immigration enforcement, and what the White House can and can't require from them:

➡️ A sanctuary city refers to a city, state or county that limits its cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Courts say state and city officers have a right to withhold some cooperation, but cannot block federal agents from doing their work.

➡️ Trump has made similar threats to cut funding before, but courts have sided against his administration in nearly every case. Those courts rule that the federal government cannot use funding to coerce state and local governments into changing immigration policies.

➡️ State and city leaders say working with ICE undermines trust and cooperation between local law enforcement and immigrant communities, hindering crime prevention.

