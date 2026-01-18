© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Los Angeles, Iranian-Americans march against government crackdown in Iran

By Sarah McCammon,
Steve Futterman
Published January 18, 2026 at 5:18 PM EST

Marchers gathered Sunday in downtown L.A. against the Iranian crackdown on the protests that have taken place over recent weeks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Steve Futterman
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU