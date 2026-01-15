© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minnesota activist weighs in on supporting Somali community amid violence

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

Tense protests continue after a second Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Minneapolis.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Habon Abdulle, the executive director of the nonprofit Ayada Leads in Minneapolis. She advocates for women in civic leadership and has trained leaders such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. She’s been in emergency meetings all morning to help her community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
National News
Here & Now Newsroom
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU