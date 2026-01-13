Tax filing season currently open for some and begins for everyone else on January 26

There are actually two different opening days to this year’s tax filing season.

For taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $89,000 or less, IRS began accepting returns filed under the IRS Free File program on Jan. 9. For everyone else, the first day of tax filing season is Monday, Jan. 26.

Taxpayers have until Wednesday, April 15, to file their 2025 tax returns and pay any tax due.

The IRS expects to receive about 164 million individual income tax returns this year, with most taxpayers filing electronically.

A group of 17 senators led by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Angus King of Maine have raised “serious concerns” that the IRS is not prepared for the upcoming tax filing season because of the 25 percent reduction of its workforce last year. The senators warn that this may result in delays and difficulties in filing returns and receiving tax refunds.

MORE INFORMATION:

There is no guarantee that returns filed early will result in the early issuance of tax refunds. That’s because the IRS press release announcing the tax filing season start dates only says that IRS will begin “accepting” returns Jan. 9. It does not say it will begin “processing” the returns during the early filing period.

Refund status information is generally available around 24 hours after e-filing a current-year return, or four weeks after filing a paper return at https://www.irs.gov/wheres-my-refund.

IRS.gov has online tools and resources taxpayers can use before, during and after filing their federal tax returns.

“The Internal Revenue Service is ready to help taxpayers meet their tax filing and payment obligations during the 2026 filing season,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano. “As always, the IRS workforce remains vigilant and dedicated to their mission to serve the American taxpaying public. At the same time, IRS information systems have been updated to incorporate the new tax laws and are ready to efficiently and effectively process taxpayer returns during the filing season.”

Visit https://www.irs.gov/e-file-do-your-taxes-for-free for more information on the IRS Free File Option.

For more information on this year’s tax filing season, visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-announces-first-day-of-2026-filing-season-online-tools-and-resources-help-with-tax-filing.

The full text of the senators’ letter to Secretary of the Treasury and Acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent and Chief of Taxpayer Services Ken Corbin can be found here: https://www.warren.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/warren_king_letter_to_irs_on_filing_season.pdf.

A recent report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration conceded that staffing cuts will make it more difficult for the IRS to detect fraud, process tax returns, and provide tax help over the phone and in-person at its Taxpayer Assistance Centers.

In its 2026 budget request, IRS indicated it needed to hire more than 10,000 call center representatives to maintain its current level of phone service, but the agency has not issued any information about the progress it has made in filling those positions.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.