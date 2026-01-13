© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court appears likely to uphold state bans on transgender athletes

By Nina Totenberg
Published January 13, 2026 at 1:34 PM EST
The U.S. Supreme Court
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared sympathetic to state laws banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

To date, 27 states have enacted laws barring transgender participation in sports. Supporters say the laws are needed to ensure fairness in athletic competition and to prevent athletes whose assigned sex at birth was male from having an unfair advantage in women's sports. Opponents of these laws say they discriminate based on sex, in violation of both federal law and the Constitution's guarantee to equal protection of the law.

Tuesday's cases were factually very different. One involved an Idaho college student barred by state law from trying out for the Boise State University varsity women's track team. The other case was brought by a West Virginia middle school student barred by state law from competing in school sports.

Although the Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that the federal law barring sex discrimination in employment extends to gay and trans employees, the court more recently has upheld state laws that ban hormone and other treatments for minors suffering from gender dysphoria; it has left in place President Trump's order to rid the military of trans individuals; and it has also required passport applicants to list only their assigned sex at birth.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Winners mezzo-soprano Simona Genga, soprano Luna Park, tenor Minghao Liu and bass Camhur Gorgun stand with Opera Naples Executive Director Melanie Kalnins at last year's finals.
    Arts & Culture
    Competitors and jurors announced for 2026 Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition
    Tom Hall
    Opera Naples has announced the contestants and jury members who have been selected for the 2026 Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition. Out of 430 singers from 19 different countries who applied to compete, 20 contestants were selected.
  • Choreographer Sami Doherty
    Arts & Culture
    Choreographer Sami Doherty believes young dancers can do much more than they realize
    Tom Hall
    While Sami Doherty choregraphs to the strengths of her cast, she generally finds that young performers are capable of much more than they realize.
  • Environment
    Introduction to Loggerhead Shrikes when they are at their peak abundance in Florida
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    The Loggerhead Shrike is found in Florida year-round, but reaches its peak abundance in mid-winter with the arrival of more-northern migrant birds.Shrikes feed extensively on insects, small mammals, birds, reptiles and other prey that they capture on or near the ground. As snow begins to cover the ground to the north, shrikes head south – joining the human “snowbirds” and our resident non-migratory population of shrikes.Little is known of interactions between the migrant and the resident shrike populations – providing a difficult, probably long-term, research opportunity. Both resident and migrant shrikes occupy open habitats both in cities and in the country-side.Roadsides with close-cropped vegetation and bordering fences are favored sites because of the presence of road-killed or injured animals and the ease of seeing animals crossing the road.Their flight in pursuit of prey is often within 3-4 feet of the ground. This, of course also makes shrikes vulnerable to getting hit on the road. Thus far Loggerhead Shrikes remain across their continent-wide range, but they also remain very vulnerable.