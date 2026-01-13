© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Immigration agents are using banned chokeholds to make arrests, according to a ProPublica report

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST
Federal immigration officers detain a demonstrator outside Bishop Whipple Federal Building after tear gas was deployed Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Jen Golbeck/AP)
Jen Golbeck/AP
Federal immigration officers detain a demonstrator outside Bishop Whipple Federal Building after tear gas was deployed Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Jen Golbeck/AP)

After an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Renee Macklin Good in Minneapolis last week, there’s widespread outrage over the use of force by federal immigration officers.

Agents have shot, tased and tear-gassed people, including U.S. citizens, in the course of carrying out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda. ProPublica reports that officers have also put people in chokeholds, even though federal agents were largely banned from using the tactic after the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with ProPublica’s Nicole Foy, who documented more than 40 cases of immigration agents using banned chokeholds and other moves that can cut off breathing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
National News
Here & Now Newsroom
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Choreographer Sami Doherty
    Arts & Culture
    Choreographer Sami Doherty believes young dancers can do much more than they realize
    Tom Hall
    While Sami Doherty choregraphs to the strengths of her cast, she generally finds that young performers are capable of much more than they realize.
  • Environment
    Introduction to Loggerhead Shrikes when they are at their peak abundance in Florida
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    The Loggerhead Shrike is found in Florida year-round, but reaches its peak abundance in mid-winter with the arrival of more-northern migrant birds.Shrikes feed extensively on insects, small mammals, birds, reptiles and other prey that they capture on or near the ground. As snow begins to cover the ground to the north, shrikes head south – joining the human “snowbirds” and our resident non-migratory population of shrikes.Little is known of interactions between the migrant and the resident shrike populations – providing a difficult, probably long-term, research opportunity. Both resident and migrant shrikes occupy open habitats both in cities and in the country-side.Roadsides with close-cropped vegetation and bordering fences are favored sites because of the presence of road-killed or injured animals and the ease of seeing animals crossing the road.Their flight in pursuit of prey is often within 3-4 feet of the ground. This, of course also makes shrikes vulnerable to getting hit on the road. Thus far Loggerhead Shrikes remain across their continent-wide range, but they also remain very vulnerable.
  • Health
    How to maintain your new year’s resolution
    WGCU News
    As the calendar rolls into 2026, many people kicked off their new year with a resolution to better themselves. However, many people will not maintain their life-changing promises.