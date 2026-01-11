© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iran protests enter third week under internet blackout

By Willem Marx,
Sarah McCammon
Published January 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM EST

As Iran's protests enter a third week, the country's president blames foreign powers for the unrest, and warns it will retaliate if the US intervenes militarily.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Willem Marx
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU