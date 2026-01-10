© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opinion: Remembering Renee Good

By Scott Simon
Published January 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
Anna Donigan protests during a rally for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis the day before, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Anna Donigan protests during a rally for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis the day before, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Before Renee Good became the center of a tragic news story, she was a writer.

She won an Academy of American Poets Prize in 2020, for her poem, On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.

The poem is wry and funny as she tries to reconcile science and faith and wonders, "Can I let them both be?"

To read it now, you might hear the person remembered tenderly this week as a loving mother and supportive partner, as politicians and online commentators scrutinize the shaky cell phone footage of her final moments.

On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs

i want back my rocking chairs,

solipsist sunsets,

& coastal jungle sounds that are tercets from cicadas and pentameter from the hairy legs of cockroaches.

 

i've donated bibles to thrift stores

(mashed them in plastic trash bags with an acidic himalayan salt lamp—

the post-baptism bibles, the ones plucked from street corners from the meaty hands of zealots, the dumbed-down, easy-to-read, parasitic kind):

 

remember more the slick rubber smell of high gloss biology textbook pictures; they burned the hairs inside my nostrils,

& salt & ink that rubbed off on my palms.

under clippings of the moon at two forty five AM I study&repeat

               ribosome

               endoplasmic—

               lactic acid

               stamen

 

at the IHOP on the corner of powers and stetson hills—

 

i repeated & scribbled until it picked its way & stagnated somewhere i can't point to anymore, maybe my gut—

maybe there in-between my pancreas & large intestine is the piddly brook of my soul.

 

it's the ruler by which i reduce all things now; hard-edged & splintering from knowledge that used to sit, a cloth against fevered forehead.

can i let them both be? this fickle faith and this college science that heckles from the back of the classroom

 

 

               now i can't believe—

               that the bible and qur'an and bhagavad gita are sliding long hairs behind my ear like mom used to & exhaling from their mouths "make room for wonder"

all my understanding dribbles down the chin onto the chest & is summarized as:

life is merely

to ovum and sperm

and where those two meet

and how often and how well

and what dies there.

The poem On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs by Renee Good, who was shot and killed this week by a federal immigration officer. She was 37 years old. She leaves behind three children, and her wife, who told Minnesota Public Radio that she was, "made of sunshine."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Education
    Two new members appointed and one member reappointed Thursday to the FGCU Board of Trustees
    Two new members were appointed and one member reappointed Thursday to the Florida Gulf Coast Board of Trustees. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jim Drzymala and Douglas VanOort and the reappointment of Joseph Fogg III to the FGCU board.
  • Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Washington.
    Government & Politics
    House passes bill to extend health care subsidies in defiance of GOP leaders
    The Associated Press
    The House has passed legislation that extends expired health care subsidies for those who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act. It's a remarkable rebuke of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who tried to stop it. But renegade Republican lawmakers joined with Democrats on a so-called "discharge petition" to force action. The health care tax breaks have lowered health insurance costs for roughly 22 million people, but expired last month. The Congressional Budget Office said the proposed three-year extension would increase the nation's deficit by about $80.6 billion over the decade, and increase the number of people with health insurance by millions. Members of the Senate are working on an alternative bill.
  • With heat indices breaking 110 degrees across South Florida, more residents are taking the cue to beat the heat and stay inside. Bianca Soriano, spokesperson for Florida Power & Light, says that this increased demand for cool air leads to harder-working air conditioning units – and ultimately, higher prices.
    Weather
    FPL provides saving tips amidst cold weather, need for heat
    Emma Rodriguez
    With cooler temperatures in store this winter, Florida Power and Light reminds customers of ways to save while heating their homes. Heating can take two to three times more energy than cooling, and this reflects in your monthly electricity bill.