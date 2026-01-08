© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who was Renee Nicole Good?

By Karen Zamora,
Vincent AcovinoMary Louise Kelly
Published January 8, 2026 at 4:13 PM EST

We're continuing to learn more about the 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Karen Zamora
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU