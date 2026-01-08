Who was Renee Nicole Good?

A lessee with the South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct a prescribed burn of up to 200 acres in the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project Area next to Paradise Run in Glades County.
Nearly a year after first sharing his story, Erick Tovar says life looks very different. Tovar, now 22, is a junior at Florida Gulf Coast University from Venezuela living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. “Definitely, a lot of things have changed, as far as the government, as far as the politics, as far as the general hope that we have as of right now,” Tovar said. “My current hope is that the people of Venezuela that are still there get to experience freedom.”
“Rauschenberg at 100: As Large as the World Is” opens in the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex on Jan. 15. The exhibition focuses on the artist’s deep ties to Southwest Florida and features locally produced and privately held works that span several pivotal decades of Rauschenberg’s career. Most have never been exhibited before.