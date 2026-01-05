© 2026 WGCU News
Sen. Mark Kelly fires back after Hegseth threatens his rank and retirement pay

By Quil Lawrence
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:10 PM EST
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks at a news conference in the Capitol on Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kelly held the event to address what he described as intimidating actions by President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, following the release of a video in which Kelly and several lawmakers urged U.S. troops to refuse "illegal orders."
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks at a news conference in the Capitol on Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kelly held the event to address what he described as intimidating actions by President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, following the release of a video in which Kelly and several lawmakers urged U.S. troops to refuse "illegal orders."

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is pledging to fight back after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced he's taking administrative action against Kelly.

Hegseth claims that Kelly's public statements, including a video message telling troops not to follow illegal orders, amount to sedition.

In a statement on social media, the defense secretary said that he's initiated a formal 45 day process to reduce Kelly's rank and retirement pay.

"In response to Senator Mark Kelly's seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret)," Hegseth's statement read.

This administrative action will include review of Kelly's retirement grade, which could result in a change or reduction to his rank "resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay."

Hegseth also announced he issued a formal censure letter that will be placed in Kelly's official military file.

In response, Kelly issued a statement, saying he had earned his rank in combat and as an astronaut, and that Hegseth and the Trump administration were trying to stifle free speech and dissent among retired military officers.

"My rank and retirement are things that I earned through my service and sacrifice for this country. I got shot at. I missed holidays and birthdays. I commanded a space shuttle mission while my wife Gabby recovered from a gunshot wound to the head — all while proudly wearing the American flag on my shoulder," Kelly said.

"Pete Hegseth wants to send the message to every single retired servicemember that if they say something he or Donald Trump doesn't like, they will come after them the same way. It's outrageous and it is wrong. There is nothing more un-American than that," Kelly added.

The Arizona senator said he won't be intimidated by censure or threats to his rank and retirement. He stated he plans to fight the action.

"I will fight this with everything I've got — not for myself, but to send a message back that Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump don't get to decide what Americans in this country get to say about their government."

Before serving as a senator, Kelly spent 25 years as a Navy pilot and retired with full military benefits. That status makes him subject to the military code of justice. The Pentagon launched an investigation into Kelly in November.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
