© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis provides update on Florida's immigration enforcement actions

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published January 5, 2026 at 5:39 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at a press conference at an immigrant detention facility in Sanderson called Deportation Depot on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.
@GovRonDeSantis
/
X account
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at a press conference at an immigrant detention facility in Sanderson called Deportation Depot on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says no other state has done more in immigration enforcement. Here's some of what Florida has done.

At his first press conference of the New Year, Gov. Ron DeSantis focused on immigration — one of his signature issues.

"There's no other state that has been able to do anything approaching what the state of Florida has been able to do," DeSantis said on Monday, speaking at the so-called Deportation Depot immigrant detention facility in Northeast Florida.

DeSantis gave an update on Operation Tidal Wave, an immigration enforcement effort between Florida and the federal government that began in April.

He said it has arrested more than 10,000 people he said lived in the U.S. illegally. This is in addition to immigration arrests made through other local efforts, which he said bring the 2025 arrest total close to 20,000.

In a release, he noted the countries of origin of those arrested include the following:

  • 3,435 from Guatemala
  • 3,331 from Mexico
  • 1,353 from Honduras
  • 312 from El Salvador
  • 312 from Venezuela
  • 1,249 from elsewhere

DeSantis said the so-called Deportation Depot facility had sent out 93 deportation flights carrying nearly 3,000 people.

This is on top of an unknown number of deportations from the Everglades detention center, called Alligator Alcatraz.

DeSantis said the state is working to open yet another facility in Northwest Florida, which would be called Panhandle Pokey. It's still awaiting federal approval.

Florida Democrats have repeatedly criticized the administration's expansive immigration enforcement actions, accusing it of abusing executive authority and violating civil rights.

DeSantis addresses Venezuela

DeSantis also addressed for the first time the United States' capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

He pointed out the large Venezuelan population in South Florida.

"For many, many years, we've seen the country of Venezuela suffering under the yoke of Marxist ideology, first with Hugo Chávez and then with Nicolás Maduro, and we've had a lot of people in the state of Florida that have firsthand knowledge of that," DeSantis said.

"He deserves to be brought to justice, and my sincere hope is that the people of Venezuela are going to be able to liberate themselves," he continued.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Your Florida
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • FILE - The Tesla logo is displayed at a Tesla dealership Thursday, Mar. 13, 2025, in Miami.
    Business/Economy
    Tesla loses title as world's biggest electric vehicle maker as sales fall for second year in a row
    The Associated Press
    Tesla lost its crown as the world's bestselling electric vehicle maker on Friday as a customer revolt over Elon Musk's right-wing politics, expiring U.S. tax breaks to buyers and stiff overseas competition pushed sales down for a second year in a row. Tesla said that it delivered 1.64 million vehicles in 2025, down 9% from a year ago. Chinese rival BYD, which sold 2.26 million vehicles last year, is now the biggest EV maker. For the fourth quarter, sales totaled 418,227, falling short of the 440,000 that analysts polled by FactSet expected. The sales total may likely have been impacted by the expiration of a $7,500 tax credit that was phased out by the Trump administration at the end of September.
  • Government & Politics
    Tourism inches up over 2024, but Canadians continue to stay away
    Jim Turner/News Service of Florida
    Florida posted a slight increase in tourism during the third quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, even as Canadians continued to back off on travel to the U.S. Visit Florida estimated 34.339 million people traveled to the state between the start of July and end of September, up from 34.239 million during the same period in 2024, according to figures posted Wednesday on the state tourism-marketing agency’s website.
  • Miccosukee tribal member and environmentalist Betty Osceola lead a prayer gathering Saturday across Tamiami Trail from Alligator Alcatraz, a hastily put together immigrant detention camp in the heart of the Big Cypress National Preserve.
    Government & Politics
    These bipartisan bills -- including one for the Miccosukee Tribe -- were noncontroversial — until Trump vetoed them
    The Associated Press
    President Donald Trump has issued the first vetoes of his second term, rejecting two bipartisan natural resources bills. The Tuesday vetoes had the effect of punishing backers of the bills who had opposed the president's positions on other issues. Trump vetoed drinking water pipeline legislation from Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a longtime ally who broke with the president over releasing files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He also rejected legislation that would have given the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida more control over some of its land. The tribe was among groups suing the administration over an immigration detention center in the Everglades known as "Alligator Alcatraz."