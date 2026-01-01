© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In newly released testimony, Jack Smith defends his investigations into Trump

By Scott Detrow,
Luke Garrett
Published January 1, 2026 at 4:41 PM EST

Former special counsel Jack Smith spoke with lawmakers behind closed doors in December. That testimony is now public.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU