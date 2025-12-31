© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The history behind the NYC subway station chosen for Mamdani's swearing-in

By Emma Bowman
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:05 PM EST
New York City's incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani picked the decommissioned subway station under City Hall as the site of his private swearing-in ceremony.
Felix Lipov
/
Alamy
New York City's incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani picked the decommissioned subway station under City Hall as the site of his private swearing-in ceremony.

Zohran Mamdani picked a decommissioned subway station beneath City Hall as the venue for his private swearing-in ceremony as New York City's new mayor – a symbolic choice for a candidate who rode to victory on pledges such as free public transit.

The Democratic socialist opted to take the oath of office around midnight on New Year's Eve in the old City Hall subway station in Lower Manhattan, according to multiple news outlets, as an act meant to capture the spirit of the city's history of serving working people as he signals his incoming administration's civic priorities.

The subterranean site, which closed 80 years ago, is noted for its architectural grandeur with chandeliers, glass skylights and tiled vaulted tunnels.

Mamdani told Streetsblog NYC, which first reported the news, that when the station first opened in 1904, "it was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working peoples' lives."

"That ambition need not be a memory confined only to our past, nor must it be isolated only to the tunnels beneath City Hall: It will be the purpose of the administration fortunate enough to serve New Yorkers from the building above," Mamdani said in the statement to Streetsblog.

The small, underground ceremony's invitees include Mamdani's family and political ally New York Attorney General Letitia James, tapped to deliver the oath of office. A public inauguration in the afternoon has been planned to take place near City Hall, followed by a block party.

James said on social media that she was honored to swear in Mamdani at the historic subway station: "Our subways connect us all, and they represent exactly what our next mayor is fighting for: a city every New Yorker can thrive in," she wrote.

Old City Hall Station, an abandoned subway terminal in Manhattan, features vaulted ceilings, brass chandeliers and skylights.
Felix Lipov / Alamy
/
Alamy
Old City Hall Station, an abandoned subway terminal in Manhattan, features vaulted ceilings, brass chandeliers and skylights.

A relic of civic innovation

Trains first departed the City Hall station on Oct. 27, 1904, as the first stop on the city's first subway line. It took passengers as far as the Bronx, the borough where Mamdani attended high school.

When train cars got longer to make room for the city's growing ridership, they became incompatible with the platform's curved design, according to The New York Times. The city shut down the station in 1945 with service stopping for good that New Year's Eve.

What's now regarded as a relic of transit innovation was once hailed as "an underground cathedral" and "the Mona Lisa of subway stations."

The station, designed by George Heins and Christopher LaFarge with Guastavino vaulted ceilings, features large brass light fixtures, glass skylights that look out to the park above, and green- and cream-colored tilework.

The public can still see the historic tunnels from a train car on Manhattan's 6 line, which has a turnaround point looping through the terminal, or on a guided tour with the New York Transit Museum.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Emma Bowman
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Emma Bowman
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Government & Politics
    Town of Fort Myers Beach to issue short-term rental violation notices
    WGCU Staff
    The Town of Fort Myers Beach will begin issuing violation notices in the coming weeks to short-term rental properties that are not registered with the Town. The Town has identified approximately 500 short-term rentals currently operating without the required registration. Many of these rentals are managed by property management companies that have not completed the registration process.
  • Transportation
    Florida Department of Transportation improves safety and traffic along I-75
    Kate Cronin
    The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is boosting safety and convenience along I-75 with upcoming installations. A pre-construction information session covering new interchange construction at I-75 at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard in Sarasota County will be held on Tuesday, Jan 6.
  • Environment
    Coping with Winter Cold
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Animals in south Florida don’t have to worry much about winter cold – and indeed many migrants from areas farther north find suitable living conditions here. But, a trip to the beach or on a rare blustery day sometimes makes one wonder. How do ducks, herons, egrets, and other birds tolerate wading or swimming in cold weather? Aquatic birds, for example, have bare skinny legs with leg muscles placed among insulating feathers.Blood vessels going to and from the very few muscles in the legs and feet lie right next to one another, and cold blood going back into the body is warmed by warmer blood coming from the body – and is nearly the same temperature as the blood circulating in the well-insulated body.