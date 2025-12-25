© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A holiday tradition: David Sedaris reads from 'The Santaland Diaries'

Published December 25, 2025 at 4:58 AM EST

Writer and humorist David Sedaris reads from his holiday essay "The Santaland Diaries."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU