Dozens killed, hundreds missing after Hong Kong high-rise blaze

By Sherisse Pham,
A Martínez
Published November 27, 2025 at 4:59 AM EST

A massive fire tore through a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Authorities say dozens of people have died and hundreds are missing.

