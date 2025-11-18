Kansas City voting map reopens racial divide

Nobody knew what to expect this year from M15 and F23, the breeding pair of eagles in North Fort Myers. The 2024-2025 breeding season nearly ended in total disaster. The two eaglets that the raptors produced contracted avian flu and died shortly into their young lives. The two adult eagles also fell ill, but survived. All this was watched with dread and anticipation last year via the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website. This popular daily drama has been livestreaming an intimate view of the North Fort Myers eagle’s nest since 2012.

Listen • 2:01