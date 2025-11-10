© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Trump slams air traffic controllers who called out during the government shutdown

By Joe Hernandez
Published November 10, 2025 at 3:19 PM EST
President Trump gives brief remarks to members of the press after exiting Air Force One on Sunday.
Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty Images
President Trump gives brief remarks to members of the press after exiting Air Force One on Sunday.

President Trump is slamming U.S. air traffic controllers who called out of work during the government shutdown, during which they were forced to stay on the job without pay.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social Monday morning that he was "NOT HAPPY" with controllers who took time off. "All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn't will be substantially 'docked,'" he wrote.

The Federal Aviation Administration had been contending with a shortage of air traffic controllers since well before the shutdown began, but the crisis deepened when the government closed and controllers received a partial paycheck and then no pay at all.. Some have taken on second jobs, while others have called in sick. Controllers are set to miss their second full paycheck this week.

In a statement to NPR, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said, "This nation's air traffic controllers have been working without pay for over 40 days. The vast majority of these highly trained and skilled professionals continue to perform one of the most stressful and demanding jobs in the world, despite not being compensated. Many are working six-day weeks and ten-hour days without any pay."

"These unsung heroes, who report for duty to safely guide this country's passengers and cargo to their destinations, deserve our praise. They have certainly earned it."

Meanwhile, Trump called controllers who took no time off during the longest shutdown in U.S. history "GREAT PATRIOTS" and said he would recommend giving them each a $10,000 bonus.

He said any controllers who wanted to quit shouldn't hesitate, but would receive "NO payment or severance of any kind!" and would be "quickly replaced by true Patriots." (In fact, one reason for the shortage is that it takes years to train and certify new controllers.)

In a subsequent post on X, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy praised "those who have worked throughout the shutdown" and said he would work with Congress to "reward your commitment."

Others offered sharp criticism of Trump's comments. "The President wouldn't last five minutes as an air traffic controller," former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a post on X, "and after everything they've been through - and the way this administration has treated them from Day One - he has no business s****ing on them now."

Last week, the FAA announced it would reduce flights by up to 10% at 40 of the busiest airports in the country, starting with a 4% reduction put in place on Friday.

That contributed to major travel headaches over the weekend. There were more than 4,500 cancellations and 18,000 delays at airports across the U.S., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

At Philadelphia International Airport, Phill Hicks' flight to West Palm Beach, Fla., was canceled and rebooked twice on Sunday. He was preparing to head home for the night and return for his flight Monday morning, but wasn't confident that would take off either.

Several canceled flights are displayed on a departures board at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday.
Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Several canceled flights are displayed on a departures board at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday.

"I don't believe this ticket," he told NPR, "but I'm going to gas my truck up, and take that trip if I have to."

Seth Alpert's flight back to Columbus, Ohio, was delayed by two hours. Hedging his bets, he rented a car just in case.

"We'll see. The incoming flight says it's on time, or a few minutes delayed so, you know, 50-50," Alpert said of his chances.

Hicks, who was stuck at the airport several hours before senators announced they had reached a potential deal to reopen the government, said Congress should be working harder to end the shutdown.

"I think little cry babies need to get together and figure it out," he said. "People elect them to do a job. Do your damn job."

