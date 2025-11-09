© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nearly a million people evacuate as Super Typhoon Fung-wong threatens the Philippines

By The Associated Press
Published November 9, 2025 at 1:44 AM EST
In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Communications Office, damaged homes are shown beside Mananga Bridge in Talisay, Cebu Province, central Philippines on Friday Nov. 7, 2025 after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated the province and claimed lives.
Malacanang Presidential Communications Office
/
AP
In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Communications Office, damaged homes are shown beside Mananga Bridge in Talisay, Cebu Province, central Philippines on Friday Nov. 7, 2025 after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated the province and claimed lives.

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Fung-wong, the biggest storm to threaten the Philippines this year, started battering the country's northeastern coast ahead of landfall on Sunday, knocking down power, forcing the evacuation of nearly a million people and prompting the defense chief to warn many others to evacuate to safety from high-risk villages before it's too late.

Fung-wong, which could cover two-thirds of the Southeast Asian archipelago with its 1,600-kilometer- (994-mile-) wide rain and wind band, approached from the Pacific while the Philippines was still dealing with the devastation wrought by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which left at least 224 people dead in central island provinces on Tuesday before pummeling Vietnam, where at least five were killed.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of emergency due to the extensive devastation caused by Kalmaegi and the expected calamity from Fung-wong, which is called Uwan in the Philippines.

Fung-wong, with winds of up to 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph), was spotted by government forecasters before noon Sunday over coastal waters near the town of Pandan in eastern Catanduanes province, where torrential rains and fog have obscured visibility. The typhoon is expected to track northwestward and make landfall on the coast of Aurora or Isabela province later Sunday or early Monday, state forecasters said.

Tropical cyclones with sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) or higher are categorized in the Philippines as a super typhoon, a designation adopted years ago to underscore the urgency tied to more extreme weather disturbances.

More than 916,860 people were evacuated from high-risk villages in northeastern provinces, including in Bicol, a coastal region vulnerable to Pacific cyclones and mudflows from Mayon, one of the country's most active volcanoes.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who oversees the country's disaster response agencies and the military, warned about the potentially catastrophic impact of Fung-wong in televised remarks Saturday. He said the storm could affect a vast expanse of the country, including Cebu, the central province hit hardest by Typhoon Kalmaegi, and metropolitan Manila, the densely populated capital region which is the seat of power and the country's financial center.
Relatives and friends stand near coffins in Bacayan, Cebu province, Philippines on Friday Nov. 7, 2025 after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated the province and claimed lives.
Jacqueline Hernandez / AP
/
AP
Relatives and friends stand near coffins in Bacayan, Cebu province, Philippines on Friday Nov. 7, 2025 after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated the province and claimed lives.

More than 30 million people could be exposed to hazards posed by Fung-wong, the Office of Civil Defense said.

Teodoro asked people to follow orders by officials to immediately move away from villages and towns prone to flash floods, landslides and coastal tidal surges. "We need to do this because when it's already raining or the typhoon has hit and flooding has started, it's hard to rescue people," Teodoro said.

The Philippines has not called for international help following the devastation caused by Kalmaegi but Teodoro said the United States, the country's longtime treaty ally, and Japan were ready to provide assistance.

As Fung-wong approached with its wide band of fierce wind and rain, several eastern towns and villages lost power, Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense said.

Authorities in northern provinces to be hit or sideswiped by Fung-wong preemptively declared the shutdown of schools and most government offices on Monday and Tuesday. At least 325 domestic and 61 international flights have been canceled over the weekend and into Monday, and more than 6,600 commuters and cargo workers were stranded in at least 109 seaports, where the coast guard prohibited ships from venturing into rough seas.

Authorities warned of a "high risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge" of more than 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) along the coasts of more than 20 provinces and regions, including metropolitan Manila.

The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. The country also is often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Gray Catbirds – “Skulkers” and Hunters in Dense Vegetation
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Gray Catbirds are in a bird family known as the “Mimidae” – because they mimic other birds, other animals, and even mechanical sounds. Other members of their family in Florida include the Brown Thrasher and the Northern Mockingbird – two excellent mimics that we often see and hear year-round as they feed, sing, and nest in relatively open vegetation. They often mimic the vocalizations of other bird species and it has been suggested that their mimicry may send the message that the area is crowded – and cause other birds to search for food elsewhere.
  • American bald eagle at Myakka State park, Sarasota
    Environment
    Florida state parks offer free admission for all on Veterans Day
    WGCU Staff
     As the nation prepares to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection invites Floridians to reflect on the people and places that shaped the nation’s story and the service members who have safeguarded it. On Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, Florida State Parks will offer free admission for all visitors to recognize and thank those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. 
  • Screenshot
    Culture and Connections
    New agreement aims to help Lee County families before crisis hits
    Elizabeth Andarge
    In Lee County, a new partnership is aiming to keep more families together before they enter the foster care system.